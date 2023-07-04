Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Records 0.49 million Shares Traded, Reaches $35.86 High

After finishing at $35.84 in the prior trading day, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) closed at $35.80, down -0.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 485854 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 134,933 shares of the business.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 6,970 shares of UNVR for $225,535 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 159,933 shares after completing the transaction at $32.36 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,645,430 and left with 159,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNVR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64B and an Enterprise Value of 7.80B. As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $35.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNVR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 3.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

