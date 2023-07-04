Universal Corporation (UVV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) closed at $50.40 in the last session, up 0.92% from day before closing price of $49.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79694 shares were traded. UVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UVV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Wigner Preston Douglas sold 3,000 shares for $53.00 per share. The transaction valued at 159,000 led to the insider holds 49,702 shares of the business.

Broome Theodore G sold 5,000 shares of UVV for $267,238 on Feb 17. The Subsidiary Officer now owns 38,998 shares after completing the transaction at $53.45 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, JOHNSON THOMAS H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $53.94 each. As a result, the insider received 151,032 and left with 24,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UVV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.02B. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UVV has reached a high of $61.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UVV traded on average about 119.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 199.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.99M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UVV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 262.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 295.1k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UVV is 3.20, which was 3.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.70. The current Payout Ratio is 62.90% for UVV, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.