Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Records 0.11% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) was $18.10 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68655 shares were traded. UVSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UVSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Connor Martin P. bought 5,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 86,250 led to the insider holds 5,020 shares of the business.

Paquin Natalye bought 837 shares of UVSP for $16,958 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 17,289 shares after completing the transaction at $20.26 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Benning Todd S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,500 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 770,000 and left with 11,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UVSP now has a Market Capitalization of 544.74M. As of this moment, Univest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UVSP has reached a high of $29.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.30.

Shares Statistics:

UVSP traded an average of 108.50K shares per day over the past three months and 113.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.61M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UVSP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 252.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 387.68k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, UVSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 31.20% for UVSP, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $80M to a low estimate of $77.4M. As of the current estimate, Univest Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $70.47M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.95M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UVSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $319.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.06M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336.2M and the low estimate is $329.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.