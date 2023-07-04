Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 441147 shares were traded. DSEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.39.

For a deeper understanding of Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSEY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 4.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.81.

Over the past 52 weeks, DSEY has reached a high of $8.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.41.

For the past three months, DSEY has traded an average of 2.07M shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 323.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.76M. Insiders hold about 3.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DSEY as of May 30, 2023 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 12.19M, compared to 6.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 11.94%.

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.37.

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $751.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $796.9M to a low estimate of $728.17M. As of the current estimate, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $715.3M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.02M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $770.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $721.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.