Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

In the latest session, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) closed at $1.14 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84948 shares were traded. ICCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IceCure Medical Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICCM now has a Market Capitalization of 50.84M and an Enterprise Value of 45.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICCM has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2158.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICCM has traded an average of 148.87K shares per day and 93.52k over the past ten days. A total of 45.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.61M. Insiders hold about 47.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ICCM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 130.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 264.02k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $940k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22M to a low estimate of $800k. As of the current estimate, IceCure Medical Ltd’s year-ago sales were $765k, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22M, an increase of 92.40% over than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.7M and the low estimate is $7.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 149.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.