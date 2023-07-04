Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $196.49 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $197.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 426679 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VEEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 160 shares for $189.22 per share. The transaction valued at 30,275 led to the insider holds 16,942 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 12,036 shares of VEEV for $2,407,855 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 71,078 shares after completing the transaction at $200.05 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, O’Connor Michele, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,137 shares for $197.95 each. As a result, the insider received 620,955 and left with 8,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEV now has a Market Capitalization of 31.27B and an Enterprise Value of 27.71B. As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $232.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 174.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VEEV traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $582.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $588.48M to a low estimate of $580.7M. As of the current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $534.22M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.