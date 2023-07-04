Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) closed at $17.00 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $17.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 421338 shares were traded. VIRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $21 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Cifu Douglas A bought 50,000 shares for $16.85 per share. The transaction valued at 842,425 led to the insider holds 452,907 shares of the business.

Fairclough Brett sold 50,000 shares of VIRT for $969,625 on May 01. The Co-President & Co-COO now owns 37,005 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Minieri Joanne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $22.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,512 and bolstered with 16,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.64B and an Enterprise Value of 6.13B. As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $25.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIRT traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VIRT is 0.96, which was 0.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $314.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $366M to a low estimate of $260.4M. As of the current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357.36M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.39M, a decrease of -43.80% less than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $363M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, down -43.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.