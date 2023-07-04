Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $12.05 During Trading Session

After finishing at $11.99 in the prior trading day, Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) closed at $12.05, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105039 shares were traded. VITL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VITL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VITL now has a Market Capitalization of 486.09M and an Enterprise Value of 412.97M. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VITL has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 235.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 328.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VITL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $109.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.4M to a low estimate of $106.2M. As of the current estimate, Vital Farms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.87M, an estimated increase of 32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.53M, an increase of 25.50% less than the figure of $32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VITL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $468.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.05M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.28M and the low estimate is $525M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.