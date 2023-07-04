Waldencast plc (WALD) Stock Price Peaks at $8.05 During Trading

The closing price of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) was $7.71 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102612 shares were traded. WALD stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WALD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WALD now has a Market Capitalization of 833.63M and an Enterprise Value of 835.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WALD has reached a high of $12.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.00.

Shares Statistics:

WALD traded an average of 60.36K shares per day over the past three months and 288.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.15M. Insiders hold about 69.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WALD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 14.34k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322M and the low estimate is $314.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.