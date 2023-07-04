Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $4.02 in the prior trading day, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) closed at $3.85, down -4.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 330452 shares were traded. FREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FREE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Sababa Holdings Free LLC bought 488,923 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,671 led to the insider holds 8,855,223 shares of the business.

Fiaux Bernardo bought 21,950 shares of FREE for $75,947 on May 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.46 per share. On May 24, another insider, Fiaux Bernardo, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 19,962 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,876 and bolstered with 78,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREE now has a Market Capitalization of 168.14M and an Enterprise Value of 592.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -116.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREE has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8667, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3578.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 563.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.41M. Insiders hold about 24.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FREE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 2.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $136.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.7M to a low estimate of $134.47M. As of the current estimate, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.5M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.08M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.04M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.27M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $586.3M and the low estimate is $573.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.