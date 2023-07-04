Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) closed at $39.03 in the last session, up 1.38% from day before closing price of $38.50. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157646 shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XENE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.70 and its Current Ratio is at 23.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 31,713 shares for $38.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,231,247 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 62,526 shares of XENE for $2,420,051 on May 31. The Director now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.70 per share. On May 30, another insider, PIMSTONE SIMON N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,006 shares for $39.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,453,672 and left with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XENE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3732.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89k whereas that against EBITDA is -12.41.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XENE is 1.40, which has changed by 2,183.54% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $43.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XENE traded on average about 375.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 321.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$3.86.