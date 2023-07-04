Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $9.44

As of close of business last night, Zynex Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.44, down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $9.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 195945 shares were traded. ZYXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZYXI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Lucsok Anna sold 1,103 shares for $13.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,420 led to the insider holds 13,973 shares of the business.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J sold 38,126 shares of ZYXI for $407,186 on Oct 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,405 shares after completing the transaction at $10.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYXI now has a Market Capitalization of 350.90M and an Enterprise Value of 358.48M. As of this moment, Zynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZYXI is 0.57, which has changed by 1,282.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has reached a high of $17.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZYXI traded 358.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 289.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.80M. Insiders hold about 40.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYXI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.22% and a Short% of Float of 26.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ZYXI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 2022 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $44.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.85M to a low estimate of $44.46M. As of the current estimate, Zynex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.76M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.95M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.18M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $192.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.17M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.64M and the low estimate is $226.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.