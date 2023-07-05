6 analysts offer recommendations for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) stock

The price of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) closed at $9.92 in the last session, up 6.10% from day before closing price of $9.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4532319 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Cummins Wes bought 10,000 shares for $6.17 per share. The transaction valued at 61,700 led to the insider holds 2,030,686 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of APLD for $87,500 on Apr 14. The CEO; Chairman now owns 2,020,686 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,000 and bolstered with 1,995,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLD now has a Market Capitalization of 896.94M and an Enterprise Value of 910.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $11.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLD traded on average about 5.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 2.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 10.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $30M. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.94M to a low estimate of $22M. As of the current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.52M, an estimated increase of 298.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.37M, an increase of 733.90% over than the figure of $298.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.55M, up 604.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.9M and the low estimate is $290.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 406.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.