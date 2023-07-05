A correction may be in store for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) closed the day trading at $43.10 down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $43.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7577740 shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UBER, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on June 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $51 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when KHOSROWSHAHI DARA sold 69,975 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,148,882 led to the insider holds 1,416,243 shares of the business.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA sold 30,025 shares of UBER for $1,351,131 on Jun 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,485,167 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, West Tony, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 16,664 shares for $42.00 each. As a result, the insider received 699,888 and left with 164,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 87.37B and an Enterprise Value of 94.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -49.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $45.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UBER traded about 24.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UBER traded about 22.97M shares per day. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of Jun 14, 2023 were 51.11M with a Short Ratio of 51.11M, compared to 52.89M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 36 analysts recommending between $1.73 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

36 analysts predict $9.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.89B to a low estimate of $8.96B. As of the current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.07B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.51B, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.78B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.88B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.63B and the low estimate is $38.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.