A glimpse at Manchester United plc’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) was $24.59 for the day, up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $24.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664457 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MANU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.97B and an Enterprise Value of 4.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.65.

Shares Statistics:

MANU traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 3.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MANU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.96M to a low estimate of $194.96M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $140.76M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $805.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $793.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $888.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $897.35M and the low estimate is $883.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.