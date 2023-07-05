A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

As of close of business last night, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.65, down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599895 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRGV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Icoren Goncagul sold 7,500 shares for $2.54 per share. The transaction valued at 19,050 led to the insider holds 727,366 shares of the business.

Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares of NRGV for $47,988 on May 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,099,011 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On May 01, another insider, Pedretti Andrea, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider received 42,622 and left with 2,148,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 387.41M and an Enterprise Value of 274.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1789.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRGV traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 9.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

