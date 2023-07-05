Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $84.30 in the prior trading day, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) closed at $83.02, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4150274 shares were traded. ATVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when NOLAN PETER J bought 13,160 shares for $75.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,005 led to the insider holds 174,777 shares of the business.

Alegre Daniel sold 8,847 shares of ATVI for $694,490 on Mar 13. The President and COO now owns 156,170 shares after completing the transaction at $78.50 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Alegre Daniel, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $78.16 each. As a result, the insider received 781,617 and left with 176,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATVI now has a Market Capitalization of 66.26B and an Enterprise Value of 57.35B. As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $87.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 785.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.94M with a Short Ratio of 18.94M, compared to 23.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ATVI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.47 this year. The current Payout Ratio is 19.80% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.42 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $2.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.13B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 43.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $43.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.61B and the low estimate is $8.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.