ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $16.97

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed the day trading at $16.97 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722095 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Chamoun George sold 105,970 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,880,968 led to the insider holds 646,607 shares of the business.

Chamoun George sold 101,041 shares of ACVA for $1,801,561 on Jun 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 646,607 shares after completing the transaction at $17.83 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 143,049 shares for $18.01 each. As a result, the insider received 2,576,312 and left with 646,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.76B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACVA traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACVA traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 158.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $119.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.8M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.07M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.61M, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $600.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.66M and the low estimate is $534.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.