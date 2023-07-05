Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.45

As of close of business last night, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, up 0.91% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4031839 shares were traded. AGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4211.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 04, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 90,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGLE now has a Market Capitalization of 35.28M and an Enterprise Value of 1.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGLE has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1893, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4528.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGLE traded 6.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 33.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AGLE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 499.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 432k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $200k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625k, an estimated decrease of -68.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of -$68.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $790k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33M, down -66.10% from the average estimate.