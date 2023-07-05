AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stocks Hit Low of $9.94 Before Closing at $10.02

In the latest session, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) closed at $10.02 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $10.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5922966 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Reid Sean bought 11,000 shares for $8.91 per share. The transaction valued at 98,010 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

Larocca Prue sold 12,000 shares of AGNC for $108,840 on May 16. The Director now owns 94,132 shares after completing the transaction at $9.07 per share. On May 10, another insider, Kain Gary D, who serves as the Director, Executive Chair of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $9.30 each. As a result, the insider received 3,255,700 and left with 1,807,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGNC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGNC has traded an average of 10.19M shares per day and 9.07M over the past ten days. A total of 579.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.35M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 27.24M with a Short Ratio of 27.24M, compared to 25.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGNC is 1.44, from 1.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.95.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $378.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $443M to a low estimate of $334.44M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $315M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.11M, a decrease of -19.80% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $454M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $833M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.