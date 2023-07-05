Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.17

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0043 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474245 shares were traded. AKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1651.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on January 04, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 17.19M and an Enterprise Value of 3.94M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTX has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3790.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKTX traded about 518.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKTX traded about 333.31k shares per day. A total of 101.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.72M. Insiders hold about 16.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 208.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 228.59k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.