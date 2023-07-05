Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ALTO

After finishing at $2.89 in the prior trading day, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) closed at $3.15, up 8.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435191 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 9,850 led to the insider holds 583,909 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of ALTO for $9,950 on May 31. The Director now owns 578,909 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, NATHAN GILBERT E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,100 and bolstered with 573,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTO now has a Market Capitalization of 219.88M and an Enterprise Value of 305.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8078.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 3.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $298.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.53M to a low estimate of $290M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362.19M, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.01M, a decrease of -9.80% over than the figure of -$17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $311.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.