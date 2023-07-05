Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Records 4.32 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.2000 High

After finishing at $3.18 in the prior trading day, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) closed at $3.15, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4319863 shares were traded. ABEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEV now has a Market Capitalization of 49.95B and an Enterprise Value of 48.17B. As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8300.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.05M with a Short Ratio of 24.05M, compared to 21.44M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABEV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.76, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 395.00% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.12B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.15B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.44B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.56B and the low estimate is $16.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.