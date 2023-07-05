An overall feel about Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) was $0.54 for the day, up 3.81% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507070 shares were traded. BFRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BFRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFRI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.88M and an Enterprise Value of -6.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFRI has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5117, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7900.

Shares Statistics:

BFRI traded an average of 231.71K shares per day over the past three months and 827.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BFRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 316.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 270.78k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.06M to a low estimate of $6.5M. As of the current estimate, Biofrontera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.46M, an estimated increase of 52.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.23M, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $52.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.06M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.67M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.93M and the low estimate is $47.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.