Analysis of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI): Selected Notes

After finishing at $0.21 in the prior trading day, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) closed at $0.20, down -6.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0115 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816532 shares were traded. INFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1994 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.92M and an Enterprise Value of -6.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFI has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5334.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 815.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.23M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INFI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 605.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 619.76k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $700k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686k, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5M and the low estimate is $3.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.