Analyst EPS estimates for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) stock

After finishing at $6.75 in the prior trading day, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed at $6.65, down -1.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340567 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HIMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.37B. As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $8.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 814.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 856.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.67M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.84M, compared to 8.12M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HIMX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $244.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.2M to a low estimate of $244M. As of the current estimate, Himax Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.81M, an estimated decrease of -40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.6M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.