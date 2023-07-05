Analysts predict EPS of -$0.51 for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR)’s current quarter

After finishing at $49.92 in the prior trading day, Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) closed at $49.00, down -1.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585544 shares were traded. SDGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SDGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Tran Yvonne sold 12,040 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 602,000 led to the insider holds 12,721 shares of the business.

Lorton Kenneth Patrick sold 10,000 shares of SDGR for $400,587 on May 23. The EVP & Chief Technology Officer now owns 47,388 shares after completing the transaction at $40.06 per share. On May 23, another insider, Tran Yvonne, who serves as the EVP, CLO & CPO of the company, sold 7,960 shares for $40.01 each. As a result, the insider received 318,461 and left with 12,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDGR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57B and an Enterprise Value of 3.16B. As of this moment, Schrodinger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 355.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDGR has reached a high of $51.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.92M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SDGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 4.34M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $37.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.93M to a low estimate of $33.63M. As of the current estimate, Schrodinger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.47M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.97M, an increase of 42.60% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.96M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $317.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.3M and the low estimate is $263.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.