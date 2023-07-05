Analysts predict EPS of $8.9 for Humana Inc. (HUM)’s current quarter

After finishing at $447.13 in the prior trading day, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed at $446.27, down -0.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569692 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $447.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $442.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Diamond Susan M sold 4,156 shares for $526.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,187,226 led to the insider holds 3,931 shares of the business.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 17,575 shares of HUM for $8,890,233 on Feb 27. The President & CEO now owns 70,040 shares after completing the transaction at $505.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Huval Timothy S., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 2,628 shares for $510.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,341,080 and left with 4,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 55.87B and an Enterprise Value of 54.15B. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $435.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 498.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 506.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HUM’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.25, compared to 3.54 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 13.10% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.16 and a low estimate of $8.64, while EPS last year was $8.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.58, with high estimates of $8.34 and low estimates of $6.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.91 and $28.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.33. EPS for the following year is $32.05, with 22 analysts recommending between $33.24 and $31.14.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $26.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.15B to a low estimate of $25.73B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.72B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.45B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.73B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.99B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.21B and the low estimate is $108.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.