Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

In the latest session, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) closed at $44.68 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $45.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2155921 shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baxter International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 3,930 shares for $37.52 per share. The transaction valued at 147,454 led to the insider holds 36,835 shares of the business.

Kunzler Jacqueline sold 3,813 shares of BAX for $154,426 on Feb 21. The SVP, Chief Quality Officer now owns 16,725 shares after completing the transaction at $40.50 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Mason Jeanne K, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 59,477 shares for $44.70 each. As a result, the insider received 2,658,622 and left with 126,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAX now has a Market Capitalization of 23.05B and an Enterprise Value of 38.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -65.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $67.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAX has traded an average of 5.50M shares per day and 4.87M over the past ten days. A total of 505.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.13M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 5.71M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAX is 1.16, from 1.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.79B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.75B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.72B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.11B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.21B and the low estimate is $15.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.