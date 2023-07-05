Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for General Mills Inc. (GIS)

In the latest session, General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) closed at $77.26 up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $76.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2756220 shares were traded. GIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Mills Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Cordani David sold 8,675 shares for $89.55 per share. The transaction valued at 776,847 led to the insider holds 7,885 shares of the business.

Pallot Mark A sold 4,081 shares of GIS for $368,591 on May 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 13,121 shares after completing the transaction at $90.32 per share. On May 12, another insider, Benson Jodi J, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 3,009 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 272,600 and left with 35,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIS now has a Market Capitalization of 44.88B and an Enterprise Value of 56.25B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $90.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIS has traded an average of 3.32M shares per day and 4.82M over the past ten days. A total of 592.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 585.05M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 11.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GIS is 2.36, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.40. The current Payout Ratio is 43.50% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.02B to a low estimate of $4.83B. As of the current estimate, General Mills Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.72B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.09B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.74B and the low estimate is $20.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.