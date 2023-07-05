Analyzing Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s quick and current ratios

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) closed the day trading at $84.18 up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $83.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11513595 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BABA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on June 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $98 from $130 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BABA now has a Market Capitalization of 212.35B and an Enterprise Value of 162.29B. As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BABA traded about 20.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BABA traded about 13.96M shares per day. A total of 2.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.56B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 58.83M with a Short Ratio of 58.83M, compared to 52.46M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.76 and $6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.27. EPS for the following year is $9.22, with 31 analysts recommending between $12.25 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $30.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.68B to a low estimate of $29.14B. As of the current estimate, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $28.56B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BABA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.76B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.48B and the low estimate is $130.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.