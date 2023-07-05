Analyzing PacWest Bancorp (PACW)’s quick and current ratios

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) closed the day trading at $8.39 up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4925995 shares were traded. PACW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Odeon on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when EGGEMEYER JOHN M III bought 25,000 shares for $15.33 per share. The transaction valued at 383,250 led to the insider holds 28,500 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P bought 13,885 shares of PACW for $293,251 on Mar 10. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 33,885 shares after completing the transaction at $21.12 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER D, who serves as the PRES. & CEO, COMMUNITY BANKING of the company, bought 6,660 shares for $15.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,828 and bolstered with 84,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACW now has a Market Capitalization of 979.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $30.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACW traded about 26.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACW traded about 10.94M shares per day. A total of 117.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.67M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 27.29M with a Short Ratio of 27.29M, compared to 27.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.70% and a Short% of Float of 29.33%.

Dividends & Splits

PACW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.56.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $242.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.34M to a low estimate of $229M. As of the current estimate, PacWest Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $358.27M, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.83M, a decrease of -34.50% less than the figure of -$32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $281.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $982M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, down -22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $977M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.