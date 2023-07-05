Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Closes up 3.64% on Monday Trading

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed the day trading at $4.27 up 3.64% from the previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4347840 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACHR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Muniz Thomas Paul sold 125,000 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 562,500 led to the insider holds 1,245,333 shares of the business.

MISSAN ANDY sold 10,000 shares of ACHR for $45,000 on Jun 29. The Chief Legal Off. & Secretary now owns 201,155 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, MISSAN ANDY, who serves as the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of the company, sold 27,500 shares for $4.09 each. As a result, the insider received 112,544 and left with 211,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 614.59M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6825.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACHR traded about 3.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACHR traded about 5.59M shares per day. A total of 243.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.1M with a Short Ratio of 13.10M, compared to 12.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.01.