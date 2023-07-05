As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) offers stability

After finishing at $4.43 in the prior trading day, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) closed at $4.57, up 3.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038498 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 205,050 led to the insider holds 571,812 shares of the business.

Johnson Gage R. bought 4,500 shares of PGRE for $17,852 on Mar 23. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,770 and bolstered with 521,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 962.25M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4641.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 13.69M, compared to 12.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PGRE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.31, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $188.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.65M to a low estimate of $184.22M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $185.52M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.88M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.67M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $759.66M and the low estimate is $709.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.