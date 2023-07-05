Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) closed at $1.89 in the last session, up 9.79% from day before closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775889 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,443 led to the insider holds 32,086,697 shares of the business.

Brand Florian bought 70,000 shares of ATAI for $103,558 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 283.88M and an Enterprise Value of 50.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1051.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 187.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2708.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATAI traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.17.