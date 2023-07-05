Atento S.A. (ATTO) Records 2.81 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.6900 High

After finishing at $1.00 in the prior trading day, Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) closed at $0.63, down -37.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4303 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2806598 shares were traded. ATTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4248.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 21, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $11.40 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATTO now has a Market Capitalization of 14.50M and an Enterprise Value of 662.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATTO has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4399, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2724.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 945.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 376.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.94M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATTO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 97.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 1.58k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $400M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Atento S.A.’s year-ago sales were $327.2M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.