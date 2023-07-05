Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) was $1.01 for the day, down -13.68% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7311095 shares were traded. BXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2042 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BXRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 15, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when HENWOOD GERALDINE bought 1,200 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,057 led to the insider holds 2,427 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.09M and an Enterprise Value of 8.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXRX has reached a high of $37.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6263.

Shares Statistics:

BXRX traded an average of 2.75M shares per day over the past three months and 12.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BXRX as of May 30, 2023 were 59.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 876.32k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.04 and a low estimate of -$2.04, while EPS last year was -$42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.1.