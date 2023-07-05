Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) closed at $4.77 in the last session, down -5.54% from day before closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1530958 shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BDTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 8,117,839 shares of the business.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 1,740,000 shares of BDTX for $9,555,036 on Jun 27. The 10% Owner now owns 7,117,839 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Epstein David M., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $6.70 each. As a result, the insider received 167,500 and left with 671,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 184.39M and an Enterprise Value of 108.48M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0609.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BDTX traded on average about 3.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$2.79.