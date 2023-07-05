Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Rise 11.91% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.06

As of close of business last night, Blend Labs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.06, up 11.91% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1128 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785463 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9302.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ghamsari Nima sold 151,316 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 144,461 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Ghamsari Nima sold 230,770 shares of BLND for $140,308 on Apr 28. The Head of Blend now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.61 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Ghamsari Nima, who serves as the Head of Blend of the company, sold 169,242 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider received 158,766 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 230.98M and an Enterprise Value of 155.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $3.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8975, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4630.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLND traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 241.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.2M with a Short Ratio of 16.20M, compared to 15.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $40.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.54M, an estimated decrease of -38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.93M, a decrease of -12.90% over than the figure of -$38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.2M, down -28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.3M and the low estimate is $137.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.