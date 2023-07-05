Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) was $25.80 for the day, down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $25.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7547460 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 240,100 led to the insider holds 77,518 shares of the business.

GILL DANIEL J. bought 133,000 shares of CVNA for $1,013,460 on Nov 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 263,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SULLIVAN GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,000 and bolstered with 17,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVNA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B and an Enterprise Value of 11.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $58.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.12.

Shares Statistics:

CVNA traded an average of 24.17M shares per day over the past three months and 21.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.72M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.68% stake in the company. Shares short for CVNA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 47.64M with a Short Ratio of 47.64M, compared to 48.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44.87% and a Short% of Float of 68.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.36, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$8.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.53. EPS for the following year is -$4.6, with 20 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$7.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.88B, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.64B, a decrease of -28.80% over than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.6B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.81B and the low estimate is $9.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.