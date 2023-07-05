Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Records -4.02% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) was $12.90 for the day, down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1253157 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MCENANY PATRICK J sold 26,151 shares for $13.23 per share. The transaction valued at 345,978 led to the insider holds 3,945,436 shares of the business.

Tierney David S sold 30,000 shares of CPRX for $504,900 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 313,541 shares after completing the transaction at $16.83 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, GRANDE ALICIA, who serves as the VP, Treasurer and CFO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.70 each. As a result, the insider received 835,100 and left with 50,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.28B. As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.25.

Shares Statistics:

CPRX traded an average of 2.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 8.43M, compared to 9.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.95% and a Short% of Float of 10.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.12M to a low estimate of $90.5M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.11M, an estimated increase of 74.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.21M, an increase of 83.20% over than the figure of $74.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $380.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $214.2M, up 77.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.2M and the low estimate is $436.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.