CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) closed at $39.36 down -3.88% from its previous closing price of $40.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574744 shares were traded. CAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CAVA Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Xenohristos Theodoros bought 4,500 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,000 led to the insider holds 4,500 shares of the business.

Tolivar Tricia K. bought 2,500 shares of CAVA for $55,000 on Jun 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Bertram Kenneth Robert, who serves as the CLO & Secretary of the company, bought 2,295 shares for $22.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,490 and bolstered with 1,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 8.55B and an Enterprise Value of 8.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -548.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has reached a high of $47.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAVA has traded an average of 3.57M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.56M.