ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Shares Decline by -0.80% to Close at $8.72

As of close of business last night, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.72, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $8.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7910338 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $15.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Romano Pasquale sold 10,000 shares for $7.49 per share. The transaction valued at 74,908 led to the insider holds 4,148,054 shares of the business.

Romano Pasquale sold 10,000 shares of CHPT for $73,404 on Jun 23. The President and CEO now owns 4,148,054 shares after completing the transaction at $7.34 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Romano Pasquale, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $7.73 each. As a result, the insider received 77,309 and left with 4,148,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHPT traded 10.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.96M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 59.36M with a Short Ratio of 59.36M, compared to 60.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.80% and a Short% of Float of 18.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $154.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $167M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.29M, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $680.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 45.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $919.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.