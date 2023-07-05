Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Stocks Hit Low of $7.19 Before Closing at $7.20

In the latest session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) closed at $7.20 up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $7.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676577 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.54B. As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CD has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 372.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.58M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of May 30, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 3.95M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.