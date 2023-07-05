Clene Inc. (CLNN)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) closed at $0.87 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655279 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clene Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Stevens John Henry bought 316,455 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 253,164 led to the insider holds 800,204 shares of the business.

Etherington Robert Dee bought 25,000 shares of CLNN for $20,250 on Jun 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Mosca Alison, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,394,375 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,915,500 and bolstered with 3,238,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNN now has a Market Capitalization of 112.35M and an Enterprise Value of 126.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 170.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 229.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $5.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2514.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLNN has traded an average of 386.98K shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 128.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.56M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $120k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $60k. As of the current estimate, Clene Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35k, an estimated increase of 242.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $120k, a decrease of -31.00% less than the figure of $242.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473k, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.63M and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,525.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.