Coherent Corp. (COHR)’s EPS estimates by 17 analysts

As of close of business last night, Coherent Corp.’s stock clocked out at $50.61, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $50.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1733334 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 26,000 shares for $59.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538,439 led to the insider holds 587,234 shares of the business.

RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 1,000 shares of COHR for $60,000 on Jun 20. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 170,856 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $55.67 each. As a result, the insider received 139,175 and left with 113,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COHR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.11B and an Enterprise Value of 13.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $60.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COHR traded 2.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.45M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 9.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $886.96M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, a decrease of -13.40% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 53.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.24B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.