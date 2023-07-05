Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Rise 22.17% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.27

The price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) closed at $0.27 in the last session, up 22.17% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0309 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442506 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2220.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNXA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.38M and an Enterprise Value of 19.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2288.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNXA traded on average about 849.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.63M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of May 30, 2023 were 314.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 327.69k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.