Consensus estimate for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s next quarter EPS at $0

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -8.57% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0201 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618531 shares were traded. TKAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2830.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TKAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKAT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.25M and an Enterprise Value of -51.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -12.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKAT has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4905, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7082.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TKAT traded about 138.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TKAT traded about 246.37k shares per day. A total of 55.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.84M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TKAT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 116.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 129.5k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $304k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.68M to a low estimate of $5.68M. As of the current estimate, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.38M, an estimated decrease of -87.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.66M, an increase of 42.40% over than the figure of -$87.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.66M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.92M, down -34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.5M and the low estimate is $13.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.