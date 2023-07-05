Consensus estimates for Danaher Corporation (DHR) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Danaher Corporation’s stock clocked out at $236.81, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $240.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188509 shares were traded. DHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Raskas Daniel sold 19,847 shares for $228.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,535,040 led to the insider holds 38,673 shares of the business.

LOHR WALTER G sold 3,490 shares of DHR for $840,685 on May 05. The Director now owns 12,115 shares after completing the transaction at $240.88 per share. On May 04, another insider, Weidemanis Joakim, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 9,934 shares for $245.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,436,512 and left with 91,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHR now has a Market Capitalization of 177.10B and an Enterprise Value of 191.22B. As of this moment, Danaher’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has reached a high of $303.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 253.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DHR traded 3.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 729.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 648.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DHR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 4.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, DHR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for DHR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1319:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.83 and $8.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.38. EPS for the following year is $10.34, with 24 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $7.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.17B to a low estimate of $6.95B. As of the current estimate, Danaher Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.75B, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.19B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.75B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.47B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.97B and the low estimate is $30.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.