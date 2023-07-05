Considering Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $10.05, down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $10.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2012354 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. sold 15,116,277 shares for $8.60 per share. The transaction valued at 129,999,982 led to the insider holds 71,251,083 shares of the business.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP sold 13,000,000 shares of ROIV for $128,700,000 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 641,010 shares after completing the transaction at $9.90 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, VIKING GLOBAL PERFORMANCE LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,000,000 shares for $9.90 each. As a result, the insider received 128,700,000 and left with 641,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIV now has a Market Capitalization of 7.74B and an Enterprise Value of 6.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 106.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROIV traded 3.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 712.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.44M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.14M with a Short Ratio of 16.14M, compared to 14.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $28.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $22.4M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.32M, an estimated increase of 562.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.28M, up 188.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631M and the low estimate is $198.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.